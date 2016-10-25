The Gyaasehene of Abotoase in the Nana Ansah Asiedu, has predicted a loss for President John Mahama ahead of the general elections.

Speaking to during a courtesy call by Nana Addo at his palace in Abotoase, in the Biakoye constituency, Nana Asiedu said “President Mahama is already gone. He has lost the elections.”

He further appealed to Nana Addo to resume the payment of compensations due them as a result of the construction of the Volta Lake.

The Abotoase Chief explained that under the resettlement package, which was instituted by a Legal Instrument passed by Parliament, compensation payments commenced under President Kufuor.

He further stated that the late President Mills continued with these payments but was quick to add that President Mahama had decided to stop paying the compensation.

Funds from the resettlement package, according to Nana Ansah Asiedu, were used in the construction of the only institution of higher learning in the town, the Aboatse Senior High and Technical school.

He added that cessation of payment of compensation to them, has led to the Chiefs and people seeking redress at the courts.

“Maybe, before he exits power, he will still decide not to pay us compensation. Nonetheless, he will go (in December). He has no choice but to go. So we are appealing to you (Nana Akufo-Addo) to resume the payments of compensation when you come into office in Jamuary 2017 because it is the means by which some of my people survive,” the Abotoase Chief added.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana