Minister urges respect for state institutions

Mr. Prosper Bani, Interior Minister, has called for all Ghanaians to respect state institutions mandated to protect and enforce the laws of the country.

He warned that doing anything to the contrary would only lead to confusion and chaos.

Speaking at a meeting with the National House of Chiefs (NHC) in Kumasi, he said the negative perception and mindset towards the police and judiciary would have to change.

Mr. Bani repeated the determination of the police and other security agencies to protect the unity and stability of the nation, as the people ready to go to the polls.

He warned against the formation of vigilante groups by political parties, and said nobody would be allowed to foment trouble.

“The security agencies would act decisively to prevent anybody from getting away with any breaches of the law,” he added.

Mr. Bani gave the assurance that adequate security measures had been put in place to make sure that there was calm at all the polling centres.

Already, the police had identified 5,003 hotspots across the country, where more officers and men would be deployed during the elections.

He indicated that they would work to ensure that the upcoming elections did not throw the country into turmoil.

Source: GNA

