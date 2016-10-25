Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Business & Finance | 25 October 2016 19:41 CET

AGI appeals to financial institutions to support SMEs

By Ghanaian Chronicle

Mr. James Asare-Adjei, National President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), has appealed to financial institutions to ensure that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to access credit without impediments.

He said financial institutions should create products that would meet the needs of SMEs to be more competitive in all the regions of the country.

Mr. Asare-Adjei made the appeal during Northern Regional meeting of the AGI held in Tamale.

The meeting, attended by AGI members from Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions, was to provide the necessary specialized technical and consultancy services to members.

He also urged non-governmental organisations to work with AGI to advance its industrial and development agenda and help to reduce poverty in the country.

Mr. Osman Sahanoon Kulandi, the Northern Regional Chairman of AGI, said there is the need to improve the fortunes of local industries through policy advocacy to advance the growth and development of industries, facilitate international trade through exhibitions and fairs.

He said AGI has made significant efforts to ensure a friendly economic environment for local businesses to thrive and also to promote made in Ghana goods.

Source: GNA


