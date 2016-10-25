

From Michael Boateng, Sunyani.

The Deputy Mission Director of USAID-Ghana, Steven Hendrix, says it is astonishing to observe that the agricultural production of Ghana is insufficient to feed Ghanaians.

Mr. Hendrix said Ghana can lead the transformational agenda in Africa with Agriculture by doing the right things at the right times.

He revealed that Ghana is a focus country for 'Feed the Future', a President Obama's global hunger and food security initiative.

According to Steven Hendrix, since 2014, under the 'Feed the Future' initiative more than 1, 200 demonstration sites have been established to train farmers, while hundreds of businesses have been partnered to increase access to improve seed varieties and fertilizes.

Mr. Steven Hendrix disclosed these at the 6th Annual Pre-harvest Agribusiness Event in Sunyani, organized by the USAID and the Ghana Grains Council, which brought together over 1000 farmers, buyers, processors, equipment dealers, transporters, financial institutions and others who work in agriculture and agribusiness.

The event which was under the theme: “Profiting Together” was aimed to foster long-term business relationships, discussions, and the exchange of ideas in order to drive economic growth in Ghana's agriculture sector.

Mr. Steven Hendrix disclosed further that, last year alone more than US$38 million was facilitated in financing to more than 500 businesses; and linked more than 180 agribusinesses to market under the initiative.

He said the efforts of the USAID were lifting up families and communities throughout the northern Ghana, adding that last year, more than 100, 000 farmers increased their incomes, often more than doubling them through Feed the Future training and support.

Mr. Hendrix emphasized that UASID recognizes the importance of agribusiness development in reducing poverty and increasing food security and economic growth, adding, “We are committed to working with our partners to increase investment and facilitate strong and lucrative relationship between farmers and businesses.”

minister of agric.Alhj.Mohammed Limuna Munira.