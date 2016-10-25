“Knowledge Generation in not Confined to only Varsities” -Prof. Dapaah

From Michael Boateng, Sunyani.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Professor Harrison K. Dapaah has noted that knowledge generation is not confined to only universities, but includes industry and other institutions.

Speaking at the 5th Matriculation of UENR, Professor Dapaah indicated that it is, therefore, important for UENR to establish linkages and partnerships with institutions and collaborate with other bodies to generate and share knowledge to solve the developmental challenges of Ghana.

He disclosed that, UENR will continue to engage and partner institutions and other stakeholders to provide platform for students and staff to exchange ideas and generate knowledge for the mutual benefits of industry, the University and Ghana in general.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of UENR, it is in the light of this that the University, through the South-South Co-operation is partnering the Ministry of Power and the Chinese Government to train students and install solar street lights in certain parts of the country.

“Such partnerships provide unique opportunities for our students to apply their theoretical knowledge to practice,” he stressed.

Prof. Dapaah expressed confident that through the increased collaboration with such partners, UENR will continue to nurture graduates who can bring about the needed transformation in the country.

On admission statistics, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that this year, the university admitted a total of 890 students into various programmes.

At the regular undergraduate level, UENR received 1, 314 applications for admission, out of which 962 qualified for admission, representing 73.2%, of the total applications.

The university, he said, was able to admit only 602 students, representing 62.6% of the total qualified applicants and of those admitted, 79% were males, while 21% were females, which brings total student enrolment in regular prgrammes to 3,010.

Additionally, 214 students were also admitted into the weekend top up programmes of the university, while in the area of postgraduate admissions, a total of 74 out of 109 applicants were offered admission to pursue various programmes, leading to award of Master of Science, Master of Philosophy and Doctoral degrees.

According to Prof. Dapaah, the University is poised to provide access to university education to as many qualified applicants as possible, but it is constrained due to inadequate academic and residential facilities for staff and students.

He exhorted the students to let the sky be their limit, in terms of exercising the mind, while they abide and obey the rules and regulations of the University.