Amakomhene tasks EC to be fair to political parties



From Ernest Best Anane, Kumasi

Nana Adu Mensah Asare, Amakomhene and Presiding Member (PM) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), has urged the Electoral Commission to be fair to all the political parties, to ensure transparent and peaceful elections in the upcoming December 7 polls.

He entreated the Commission to desist from favouritism and discrimination against one political party, in order to maintain a peaceful atmosphere as a nation.

At a stakeholders meeting, organised by the Center for Development of People (SEDEP) Ghana, aimed at Reaching and Response data in West Africa (Reward) for promoting peaceful, violence free general elections in Ghana, the newly-elected KMA PM, as the Guest of Honour for the occasion, noted that to create awareness against political violence, leaders and speakers must also promote peaceful interactions among political parties.

He underscored that peace cannot be bought, but achieved, and challenged the rank and file to remain as a united country, and work towards achieving peaceful elections in the upcoming polls.

Mr. Charles Sekye, Chief Executive Officer of SEDEP, explained that the objective of the sensitisation programme is to promote peace and non-violence and a united Ghana before, during and after the December 7elections.