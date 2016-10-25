Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 25 October 2016 18:57 CET

Yagaba-Kubori MP Donates Motorbikes To Police

By Jamaludeen Abdullah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, has donated two motorbikes to the Yagaba Police Station in the Mamprugu Moagduri District.

The presentation was made on Monday 24th October during a brief ceremony at the police station. He was accompanied by the Chief of Yagaba Naba Naa Sugru Wuni Mumuni, Administrative Assistant of the District Issaku B. Bamutu and some party members.

The MP said it was his personal contribution to the effective and efficient running of the station towards providing the much needed security for the communities in the area.

DSP Obrako Bempah Sarpong, who received the motorbike on behalf of the IGP, thanked the MP for the donation, and hoped other individuals and corporate bodies would emulate the gesture.

He also used the opportunity to advised the youth to desist from post electoral conflicts and have faith in the Police to handle issues professionally.


General News

By: tim
