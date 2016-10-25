Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 25 October 2016 17:07 CET

2016 polls: No social media ban – Bani assures

Source: Starrfmonline.com
Interior Minister Prosper Bani
Interior Minister Prosper Bani

The Interior Minister Prosper Douglas Bani has strongly assured that there will be no ban on social media on Election Day.

His comments come after the Inspector General of Police John Kudalor reiterated that social media will be banned if it is used to spread false information that could threaten the security of the nation during the polls.

Earlier this year Mr. Kudalor said “at one stage I said that if it becomes critical on the eve and also on the Election Day, we shall block all social media as other countries have done. We’re thinking about it.”

Mr. Kudalor repeated his comments on Monday October 24, whilst meeting with some Muslim leaders in the national capital.

But the Interior Minister speaking at the Meet the Press on Tuesday categorically stated that at no point has the Police Service decided to ban social media adding that the IGP’s comments were misconstrued and misrepresented.

“...Social media will not be banned at any point in time not even on Election Day,” Mr. Bani told Journalists Tuesday.

Mr. Bani also announced that a joint team of security personnel in the country is on standby to crack down on any election related disturbances before, during and after the December polls.

According to Bani, all security personnel especially from the Military and police have been trained and equipped to restore order during the polls.

Government, however, wants citizens to comport themselves during the elections on December 7.

