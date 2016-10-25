Residents in Accra to get toilet facilities at half price

By Agnes Ansah, GNA

Accra, Oct.25, GNA - Edmund Lomo, the Assembly Member for the Kwashieman, in Accra, has embarked on a project that would ensure that every household within his jurisdiction secures a toilet facility.

He said the initiative was part of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA-SWP).

The GAMA-SWP is a collaborative programme between the government and the World Bank, which seeks to increase access to improved sanitation, water supply and strengthen management of environmental sanitation.

Mr Lomo said: 'The initiative will help promote and ensure a clean and sanitary environment.'

It would also help to save money while making provision for ultra-modern toilet facilities of good quality, he observed.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency the Assembly Member explained that the World Bank and the government had paid part of the expenses leaving landlords with just a little to pay.

He said the facility would be constructed within a month after payments had been made at the district office of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

He said "this is to encourage a lot of people to enroll on the project", and therefore charged landlords and their tenants to chance on the opportunity to secure the facility in their various homes.

He petitioned the Environmental Health Division of the AMA to collaborate with assembly members to ensure compliance with the AMA's directive.

He also charged authorities to enforce the laws on house hold toilets provision, adding that anyone who flouted the bye law should be sanctioned.

