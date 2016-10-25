School of Social Works cries for help

By Julius K. Satsi/Christielove Basmel Aborchie

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The School of Social Works at Osu in Accra, established in 1945, has not witnessed enough developmental projects thus affecting learning and teaching.

The school with two buildings is facing huge infrastructure deficit and is seeking government intervention to help reverse the situation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, Mr Simon Kuwella Libalgma, President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the school said the academic facility had no well-resource Information Technology centre to supplement learning activities.

He said although government was putting up a building structure for the school at Madina, the pace of work was 'very discouraging'.

Mr Libalgma said the graduates of the school found it difficult to gain employment because it was yet to receive accreditation and what was worse was that successive governments have been employing individuals with no knowledge in social work.

'The school has been marginalised by the government as its students are not able to sign up for Students' Loan as a replacement for their scrapped allowance.

'The cancellation of the students allowance by the government has brought many difficulties to students, making learning a big challenge.

'We are always thinking about how, where and when to get our school fees on campus,' Mr Libalgma noted.

He suggested the need for the government to institute a scholarship programme to sponsor deserving students to study abroad.

The School of Social Work trains students to provide social services in the welfare departments in the country.

