NCCE preaches peace ahead of elections

By Winifred Zuur, GNA

Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has organised a focus group discussion at La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly to educate stakeholders on how to maintain peace before, during and after the December 7 elections.

The forum, held in collaboration with the European Union, allowed the NCCE to urge individuals to preach peace and to engage in activities that could promote peaceful elections.

Mrs Joanna Amponsah Nkansah of the NCCE Regional office said the main objective of the programme was to ensure a peaceful atmosphere ahead of the elections and getting opinion leaders to preach peace in their various communities.

It also enabled Ghanaians to abide by the laws and not engage in acts that would threaten the peace as well as to encourage them to seek redress via the appropriate channel when there were electoral problems.

'Peaceful election can be maintained when everyone has shared responsibility in maintaining peace to help the future and the future generation,'' she added.

Mr Owusu Ansah, a representative of the Electoral Commission touched on the reforms being undertaken by the Commission for this year's elections.

He said verification devices were going to be made available while more days would be allocated to the training of polling agents and collation officers.

There would also be the projection of results during the counting of votes, he said.

He advised the security agencies to help protect the country during the general election and urged the media to be mindful of what they say during the period.

'The EC is doing its best in maintaining free and fair election this year,' he added.

GNA