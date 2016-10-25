Obomeng chief completes six mechanized boreholes for people

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Obomeng (E/R), Oct 25, GNA - The Obomenghene, Nana Effah Opinamang III, has taken steps to tackle the severe water problem in the community through the construction of six mechanized boreholes.

Additionally, he has helped to put into good shape the Obomeng-Abotare road to give comfort to people served by that road.

The chief at a grand durbar held to mark the first anniversary of his installation pledged to work together with the people to bring more development to the area.

Nana Opinamang announced plans to build an all-girls school and library in the community.

That, he indicated, would help to significantly improve girl-child education there.

He appealed to the government to complement the development effort by adding to the mechanized boreholes so that the people would have access to uninterrupted water supply.

Dr. Edward Omane-Boamah, Minister of Information and Communication, applauded the chief for the good leadership and urged the people to cooperate with and give strong support to him.

He used the occasion to assure the people that everything was being done to complete construction works on the Nkawkaw-Atibie road to enhance the movement of goods and services in the area.

Dr. Omani-Boamah underlined the commitment of the government to work with zeal to open up the Kwahu Afram Plains to transform the living conditions of the people.

GNA