NCCE holds focus group discussion at Dodowa

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Dangbe West District of the Greater Accra Region, has held a focus group discussion at the Dodowa market square to educate the electorate on the election process.

The NCCE in collaboration with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) with funding from the European Union organised the focus group discussion with the aim of enlightening the market women and supporters of the various political parties, to be well informed on the need to vote, how to vote and above all, how to ensure a peaceful election in the December 7 polls.

Mrs Janet Wahiermeh, the District Director for NCCE said no one should plan to misbehave in the December polls because the police would deal with them mercilessly.

'The police have been mandated in this year's election to shoot and kill anyone who tries to snatch away the ballot boxes,' she said.

Mrs Wahiermeh advised the participants to avoid going to the polling station drunk because of the tendency to misbehave and be arrested.

'Don't get drunk and come to the polling station because the police will see you as a threat and pick you up, 'she warned.

Mr Isaac Nartey, an officer at the District office of the NCCE with the help of Mrs Wahiermeh spelt out the 'dos and don'ts' of the electoral process.

In an interview with GNA on the side-line of the programme, Mrs Wahiermah said the NCCE had been able to organise three forums and all the parties have been 'very cooperative'.

Mr Albert Odoi Anim, the Principal Civic Education Officer of the NCCE said: 'We are one people so this year's election should not divide us.'

He noted that there was no country Ghanaians could run to should there be any war in the country hence the need for the citizenry to be cautious of their actions during the electoral process.

Representatives of the Convention People's Party, New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress were at the forum.

GNA