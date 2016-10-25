We Never Chased Suhuyini And Campaign Team Away - Residents Of Nyanshegu

Some residents of Nyanshegu, a community in Tamale metropolis of the Northern region have described the statement by the Nasara coordinator of the main opposition party, NPP, Mohammed Kamaldeen as lies and efforts to tarnished the image of their community for saying that they chased the Parliamentary candidate for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) party for Tamale North, Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini and his campaign team away when they visited the community.

Alhaji Suhuyini Alhassan and his campaign team were in the community on Sunday as part of his door to door campaign strategies to solicit for vote in the coming December elections.

But addressing thousands of supporters at the campaign launch of the NPP's Parliamentary candidate for the Tamale North constituency(Hajia kulsumi Mohammed), the Nasara coordinator of the party, Mohammed Kamaldeen said Suhuyini and his campaign team were chased out in the community when they came there for campaign.

He said the people of Nyanshegu because of their disappointment in the ruling party drove Suhuyini and his team away preventing them from talking to the people.

But checks in the community however reveals that, though Suhuyini and his campaign team were in the community,no action nearer to the statement by Mr. Mohammed Kamaldeen took place.

Several of them spoken to, said the statement made by Mr Mohammed Kamaldeen was a lie and can tarnish the name of the community in the face of NDC which they have always been loyal to.

They went further to state that, they have always been a backbone to the electoral performance of the NDC party in the region and will not resent on their support for the ruling party.

Alhaji Suhiyini is in the competition for the first time and will be battling with Hajia Kulsumi Mohammed for the NPP, the incumbent, Alhaasan Dramani, (independent candidate), Abdullah Muaz, CPP and Mohammed Naporo for the All Peoples Congress or APC.