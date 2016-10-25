We believe in Akufo-Addo; he can restore our 'alawa' - Dambai students

Some students of Dambai College of Education in the Krachi East district of the Volta Region have expressed confidence in the Presidential Candidate of the NPP.

The students say they believe Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will restore their scraped allowance if he is elected President in the upcoming elections.

The government withdrew the allowances of student nurses in order to remove limited intake by nursing training institutions due to the huge amount it had to pay in the form of allowances.

Nursing students who said they relied on the allowances resisted the decision which led to the setting up of a committee by government to find an alternative to the allowances.

About two months ago, the government announced that per the commendations of the committee, some 34,500 students who are currently pursuing various levels of health professional training would receive a payment of GHc 150 a month instead of the initial GHc400 a month.

But the NPP has promised to restore the allowances in full if they are given the mandate on December 7.

Speaking to Joy News' Ivy Setordjie, one student said they are waiting for Akufo Addo to "prove to NDC that he is the man for change and we believe that when he comes he will restore our allowance and all students will be happy."

Another lamented about the huge number of unemployed graduates in the country. "This NDC government is deceiving Ghanaians to get people to vote for them," the student indicated.

As part of his campaign in the Volta region, where the NPP is targeting 30% of votes cast in this year's elections, Nana Akufo-Addo urged the people of Dambai to vote massively for the party.

"Everybody who wants a change..you have to go out and vote on December 7 so that the NPP can emerge the winner," the party's Flagbearer noted.

He indicated that the party still stands by its promise to build one factory in every district in the country and a dam in each village in the Northern parts.

"I am pleading with you all to help me to become the President of Ghana...if I get there I promise not to embezzle state funds...that is not the reason for coming into politics," he assured.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA