Minister Nkoana-Mashabane arrives in Luanda for a regional meeting on peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane arrived in Luanda, Republic of Angola, last night, 24 October 2016, where she is leading the South African delegation at the 7th High Level Meeting of the Regional Oversight Mechanism (ROM) of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Region, scheduled for 26 October 2016.

South Africa is a signatory to the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework Agreement (PSCF), signed in February 2013. The PSCF seeks to address the recurring cycles of conflict and violence in the eastern DRC. Eleven countries in Africa have signed the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the Region, with the AU, SADC, the ICGLR (International Conference of the Great Lakes) and the UN acting as guarantors.

The Heads of State and Government and/or the representatives of the following signatory countries and organisations will participate in the meeting: The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola, Burundi, Congo, Kenya, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, the United Nations, the African Union, SADC and the ICGLR. The meeting of the Heads of States and Governments are expected to assess progress in the implementation of the PSC Framework and discuss developments in the Great Lakes Region.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for participants to consult within the context of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the DRC and the region between the eleven countries, where President Kabila will be expected to brief participating leaders on the political and security developments in the DRC.

The South African Government delegation at the meeting includes State Security Minister David Mahlobo and senior officials from the Department of Defence and Military Veterans.