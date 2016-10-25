Savelugu independent candidate confident of victory

An independent candidate for the Savelugu constituency, Alhassan Iddrisu Buglung, has expressed confidence in his ability to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the first time in the December polls.

His comments come on the back of a report by Citi FM's election coverage team, Delta Squad which suggests he could cause an upset to the NDC.

Speaking on The Campaign Trail, the NDC break away candidate said the massive support he enjoys makes him hopeful of victory.

“When they compare the three of us, basically, I should be the best person for them to select. So I am appealing to all of them to remain irrespective of which political party you belong to, you should try to tolerate each other's views and at the end, whoever emerges as a winner should be a winner to all,” he said.

However, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Mohammed Samed Gunu, has said the massive developmental projects he has undertaken in the constituency will secure the seat for him.

“Either in terms of education or in terms of jobs, irrespective of the party you belong to, I don't help only NPP supporters. I help across board so I think that was the reward the people gave to me by voting form massively I 2012 and this time round, it is going to be double of that.”

Listen to the full edition of the campaign trail below

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana