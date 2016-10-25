Archbishop Porter Girls wins NHIA quiz

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Koforidua, Oct. 24, GNA - The Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School in Takoradi emerged winners of the southern zone quiz competition organised by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in Koforidua.

The school beat its counterparts from the southern sector including Oyoko Methodist, Oti Boateng, Besease and Accra Academy Senior High Schools, which were respectively champions from the Eastern, Volta, Central and the Greater Accra Regions.

The winning school would represent the southern belt in the national and final quiz competition to be hosted by the prestigious 'What do you know' quiz master, Dan Afari Yeboah, of GTV.

The quiz competition was instituted by the NHIA in 2013 in commemoration of its 20th anniversary, to educate the youth at the SHS level on the importance of health insurance and its benefits in accessing quality healthcare.

Alhaji Samson Abudu Seidu, the Eastern Regional Director of the NHIA, commended Archbishop Porter Girls for rubbing shoulders with the all-male schools to win the competitions and expressed the hope that it would win in the finals.

He said the NHIA in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) would develop a curricular on the Health Insurance for the SHS in Ghana to deepen the understanding of the Scheme.

Alhaji Seidu said subscribers needed to understand the concept of the NHIS, the disease conditions and medicines it covers and the various interventions being introduced in its operations for their own benefit and the sustenance of the Scheme in general.

GNA