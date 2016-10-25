UN Members Urged To Back New Secretary-General For Peace, Human Rights

The United Nations Secretary General, Mr. Ban Ki-Moon has urged all Member States to give their full backing to Secretary-General-designate Antonio Manuel de Guterres to continue the global mission of peace, sustainable development and human rights.

In his message to mark this year’s UN Day, he remarked that the observance had occurred at a time the world and the United Nations itself were going through transition. .

"Humanity has entered the era of sustainability – with a global commitment to fulfill the great promise of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. In the Organization’s 71st year, we have 17 goals to propel us towards a better future for all on a healthy planet" Mr. Ban Ki-Moon noted.

Explaining further, he said that "the world is also moving at long last beyond the mindset which viewed the burning of fossil fuels as the path to prosperity. At a time of record heat, Member States have embraced the Paris Agreement on climate change in record time. This landmark measure will enter into force on November 4. Across that historic threshold lies our best chance for greener, cleaner, low-carbon growth".

While thanking the world for the support he received during his tenure, the Secretary General said it was an honour for him to serve the people for the past 10 years.

"Together, we have put in place some solid foundations for shared progress – which we must build on by working even harder to empower women, engage youth and uphold human rights for all. But we have also suffered enormous heartbreak -- including unresolved conflicts causing immense suffering throughout the troubled Middle East, South Sudan, the Sahel and beyond. On these and other front lines of violence and disaster, courageous UN staff continue to rise to the occasion and respond to the plight of the vulnerable", he stated.