The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo has challenged President John Mahama to provide empirical evidence of his achievements within the last four years and stop using the green book as a cover up.

“He's been in power for 8 years, and apart from the green book, we don't know what else he's been able to produce,” he added.

Speaking at Peki in the South Dayi constituency as part of his five day tour of the Volta Region, Akufo-Addo reiterated his party's commitment of allocating one million dollars annually to every constituency as part of a poverty alleviation programme.

He assured the Chiefs and people of Peki that it was possible for Ghana to be developed rapidly if the right policies are put in place.

“We have outlined many of these policies, which are to do with reviving our agriculture, reviving our industry,” he added.

NHIS in serious decline

The NPP flagbearer also promised to revive the national health insurance scheme which he said was collapsing.

The NHIS “in the hands of President Mahama and the NDC is being compromised. The NHIS is in serious decline, and it is my hope and intention that, if the people of Ghana bring the NPP back into office, we are going to revive the NHIS to make it work for everybody, as was the original intention.”

Akufo-Addo also appealed to the people of South Dayi to throw their support behind him and the NPP, so development, jobs and wealth can be brought to every part of the country without discrimination.

Peki chief endorses Nana Addo

The Gyasehene of the Peki Traditional area in the Volta Region, Togbui Takon Tutu Brempong has thrown his weight behind Nana Akufo Addo's bid to become President of Ghana.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News' Norbert King Akpabli, Torgbui Tutu Brempong justified his decision to support the NPP Flagbearer, saying “this is the time in the political era when we are all doing politics and you have the right to choose which party you like …We were not suffering like this under the NPP. Everything was moving on smoothly.”

Over fifty chiefs in Atwima Kwanwoma in the Ashanti Region declared their support for him a few days ago when he embarked on a campaign tour in the region.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

