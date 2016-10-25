Vodafone Ghana, one of Ghana's leading brands in telecommunication networks, has awarded selected customers cash prizes in its monthly prize presentations under its “Yee twi kↄ promo – reloaded.”

Kalaya Gortor, a businessman, was adjudged the overall winner for the month of October after obtaining the highest number of points.

As the ultimate prize winner, he took home a cash prize of GHc30, 000 while his colleagues Fawzia, Samuel Amoako, Samuel Obeng and Jones Banaseh each received GHc5000 as reward.

Each person who took a reward was not privy to what he or she had won until the day of the event held at Circle, Accra.

The thrilled Gortor, before falling backwards on stage in shock after he was announced winner, disclosed he was “surprised when I received a call from a lady in Vodafone informing me that I have been selected for a reward. I was like, like seriously.”

“I was a bit skeptical because of fraud which is prevalent. But following subsequent calls, I was convinced it was genuine,” Jones Baneseh, one of the four who won the GHc5000 cash said.

Congratulating the winners, Head of Mass Marketing, Vodafone Ghana, Richmond Asante encouraged customers to continue topping up on their phone credits so they also increase their chance of winning in subsequent months.

“Let me congratulate our first monthly prize winners: Fawzia, Jones Banaseh, Kalaya Gortor, Samuel Amoako and Samuel Obeng for making the top five. We are proud of you and wish you well in the race to win the ultimate prize of GHc 150,000.” he said.

He added that, his outfit will continue to use “innovative and unique ways” to appreciate their customers for the value and role they play in the business.

“Yee Twi kↄ promo is one of the numerous initiatives we use to show our appreciation by rewarding our mobile prepaid customers with exciting cash prizes and airtime on a daily, weekly and monthly basis,” he added.

–

BY: Kumi Obed Afari/citifmonline.com/Ghana