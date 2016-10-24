Challenges of GPAA would be addressed- Segbefia

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Oct. 24, GNA - Mr Alex Segbefia, Minister of Health, has said the Ministry has taken notice of the non-strike action attitude of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association (GPAA) and would ensure that their concerns are addressed.

He said unlike others that embark on strike actions at the least opportunity, the GPAA has never done that and has always resorted to dialogue and negotiations to settle their grievances.

'I want to tell you that government and the Ministry appreciates that very much and will assist you in resolving your challenges', he said.

Dr Afisah Zakariah, Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, said this on behalf of the Minister of Health, during the 14th Annual General Conference of the GPAA in Wa.

The Minister appealed to members to rally behind the leadership of the Association so that together with the Ministry their challenges would be identified and addressed.

Dr Afisah Zakariah said Physician Assistants played very key roles in the delivery of healthcare services and urged members not to see themselves as underdogs in the health profession.

'We cannot help you if you do not want to help yourselves', she said.

Chief Alhaji Imoro Bandanaa II, President of the GPAA, said the cadre was a repository of labour stability, harmony and client friendliness and that if good work, loyalty and self-comportment deserved reward, then their reward was unduly delayed.

The GPAA National President said issues such as job description which defined their level and service conditions, though still at negotiation were painting a bleak picture of the situation.

'Career progression and the ownership of private enterprises in our area of practice after retirement are still issues that remains elusive in their peaceful dialogues', he said.

Alhaji Bandanaa expressed optimism that the word of the Minister would ensure that negotiations on these issues would be fruitful.

The theme for this year's conference was: 'Sustainability of the Gate Keeper System in Healthcare Delivery; Challenges and the way forward.'

GNA