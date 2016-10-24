Awoshi tenants appeal for sanitary facilities

By Racheal Dwamena Akenteng, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Tenants of Awoshie, a Accra suburb, have appealed to government to implement by-laws directing landlords to provide sanitary facilities in every household.

Many of the residents living in compound houses complained of no places of convenience in their homes.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on March 24, 2011 directed landlords in the Metropolis to construct appropriate toilet facilities in their houses, saying the Assembly would arrest those who flouted the order.

'With effect from September 2011, any landlord who refuses to provide toilet facilities for his or tenants would be arrested and prosecuted,' said Dr Simpson Boateng, Metro Director of Public Health, said at the time.

However, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, on Monday, Madam Humu, a waakye seller and a resident of Awoshie, said she had to sweep away polythene bags containing faeces, every time she came to work in the morning.

She said cholera and diarrhoea had become common among individuals living in their vicinity, because people in the community were still using gutters, refuse bins and empty containers as their means of responding to the call of nature.

The situation, she said, has brought about an awful smell and compounded the filthy conditions in the area.

'I got my apartment with a promise from the landlord that the toilet facility will be ready in two weeks but I have been living here for one year and there is still no sign of a place of convenience ', said another resident.

Madam Shirley Addo, a tenant, said many houses at Awoshie did not have toilet facilities and that the residents either had to use the public toilet or go to the nearby bushes to ease themselves.

According to the AMA, about 90 per cent of households in the Metropolis lacked toilet facilities as at 2011and this has increased the risk of cholera outbreaks in the city.

