Hospitality industry should give priority to safety

By Stephen Asante, GNA

Kumasi, Oct 24, GNA - Operators in the hospitality industry have been asked to uphold best practices and prioritize public safety.

Mr. Ekow Sampson, Ashanti Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) said they needed to make sure that their services met the required standards.

He was speaking at the induction of the newly elected officers of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Restaurants Association in Kumasi.

He underlined the need for the association to focus more effort on the training of its members to inject professionalism into their operation.

This was important, considering the fact that the people were now becoming particular about 'what they eat and where to eat'.

Mr. Sampson reminded them to make sure that they maintained healthy environment and served wholesome meals.

He told the restaurant operators to pay the one per cent Tourism Levy to enable the GTA to generate funds to develop the sector

Mr. Yaw Appiahene-Addai is the chairman of the new regional executive.

The other officers are Mr. Kwame Asante, secretary, Mr. Osei Tutu, organizer, and Mrs. Esther Eshun, treasurer.

Mr. Appiahene-Addai pledged to work hard to bring vibrancy into the association and invited all restaurant operators to join to promote their interest.

GNA