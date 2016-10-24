Ghana needs a shipping line of its own- Prof Nyarko

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Professor Elvis Nyarko, the Vice Chancellor Regional Maritime University (RMU), has appealed to government to provide the country with a shipping line to help boost the economy and international trade.

He said if Ghana had at least one vessel, it would be able to employ most of its youth who were are trained as marine engineers, logistics management, ports and shipping administration, nautical science and electronic engineering thereby cutting down on the unemployment problem currently facing the country.

Prof Nyarko, who was speaking at the 14th matriculation ceremony of the Regional Maritime University, said government needed to invest in the sector to open up the opportunities that abound.

He said if Ethiopia, a landlocked country was able to own nine cargo shipping lines and made more than 203.8 million Birr profit yearly, then Ghana could also make it if the country was determined to do so.

If government is able to revive the Black Star line as they have promised, then this would help the country a great deal and a step in the right direction, he said.

The Vice Chancellor said it was evident that high transport and logistics cost and a lack of advanced logistics services were some of the main barriers to growth and prosperity and was making a lot of the youth to develop less interest in maritime studies.

For this reason, he said, the university had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with organisations such as Bernhard Schulte Shipping Management, Swire Pacific, Technip, Seaweld Engineering Limited, AMARIS Terminal Ltd among others to offer placement for internships for the students during inter-semester breaks.

He said Bernhard Schulte Shipping Management allowed students to offer 12 months internship services to enable them churn out quality students who were ready for the job market right after school.

Prof Nyarko said students would also be exposed to courses such as communication skills, French, entrepreneurship among others to develop student's capabilities and competencies to become functional in any environment they found themselves.

'The entrepreneurship course is very key, to the institution as it prepares them to be on their feet, while waiting to get employed.

'This is very important because if students are able to establish themselves through this venture they can also employ others.

'Attach importance to every course you take in this university as they have been designed to make you marketable intellectuals and be able to adapt to any work environment.'

It is the desire of the school to provide access to university education to as many qualifies applicants as possible and for this reason they have introduced another stream of admission, which commences in January each year to give opportunity to candidates whose results are not yet out to enrol.

He urged the qualified youth to take advantage of the opportunity and apply to the Regional Maritime University.

Prof Nyarko advised the new students to take their studies seriously and become the ambassadors to the University's philosophy, ideology, mission and vision.

The University offered admissions to 617 applicants from both member and non-member countries out of which 385 have accepted and registered.

The students are made up of 339 males and 46 females, and are offering courses in BSc Computer Science, MA Ports and Shipping Administration, and BSc Engineering.

