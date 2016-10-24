President Mahama presents GH¢ 300,000 to Cardiothoracic Centre

By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama on Monday presented a cheque for GHâ‚µ 300,000.00 as a donation to the staff and management of the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Hospital, in Accra.

It was in fulfillment of the promise he made during the death and funeral rites of his late mother; Hajia Abiba Nnaba, that all donations would be forwarded to the facility to cater for needy heart patients at the centre.

Presenting the cheque at his cantonment residence, President Mahama announced that all donations towards the funeral rites of his late mother totaled GHâ‚µ 280,000 while the UT Bank topped it up with GHâ‚µ 20,000 before the presentation.

President Mahama said:" This I believe will assist and help heart patients especially the young ones who need to go through heart surgeries and yet have no money to do so, to grow up to be responsible citizens of Ghana."

Hajia Nnaba, 80, died in June and her final funeral rites were performed at the forecourt of the State House, Accra, on July 31.

Flanked by First Lady Lordina Mahama and other family members, President Mahama said there were numerous requests everyday for support at the centre and "I want to use this opportunity to all individuals and groups that donated towards this worthy course."

Dr Lawrence Siriboe, Head of the Cardiothoracic Centre commended President Mahama and his family for exhibiting generosity towards the poor and vulnerable in the society.

He said one out of every 100 babies have a hole-in heart, a situation, which he added was sending shivers into the spines of so many Ghanaians.

"At least for now, we have about 7,000 babies born with holes-in their hearts and half of that number, do not live to celebrate their first anniversary.

Dr Siriboe pleaded with President Mahama to establish another Cardiothoracic Centre to cater for the health needs of people in the Northern sector to reduce the pressure on the Korle-bu Centre.

