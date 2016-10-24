SMEs urged to adopt best practices to attract investors

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Oct 24, GNA - Small-Scale and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have been urged to be innovative and creative to achieve optimal performance and returns.

Mr. Joe Tackie, Board Chairman of Origin '8' Company Limited', organizers of SME Ghana (SMEGA) Awards, said that was the path to travel to remain competitive on the market and to boost their attraction to investors.

They should stick to good corporate governance and adopt best practices, he added.

He was addressing a day's workshop organized in Kumasi for SMEs in the Ashanti Region.

He highlighted the need for the enterprises to focus on doing the right things to keep them going.

The programme, dubbed 'SMEGA Interact' provided the platform for the SMEs to discuss issues affecting their growth.

It is part of the effort to equip more than 1,000 enterprises across Ghana to attract investment.

He reminded them to put premium on quality and packaging of their products.

Mr. Richard Norgah, Director of Events of the Company, said it had since 2013 awarded SMEs with the view of encouraging good management and corporate governance.

He said the workshop was meant to create a network of entrepreneurs for business growth.

Mr. Mamudu Osman, the Regional Director of the Trade Ministry, said the initiative was a right step, considering the fact that SMEs constituted about 90 per cent of businesses in the country.

The Ministry, he said, had through its agencies rolled out numerous interventions to stimulate growth in the sector and urged businesses to take advantage of these.

He repeated the commitment to promote made in Ghana goods.

GNA