Kukuom local council of churches organises peace dialogue

Kukuom (B/A), Oct. 24, GNA - The Local Council of Churches at Kukuom in the Asunafo South District of Brong-Ahafo Region on Sunday organised a peace dialogue in the Constituency.

The event comes on the back of recent bloody clashes between the NDC and NPP supporters which erupted at Kukuom, to help break the uneasy stand-off for peace and sanity to prevail in the area.

The Parliamentary candidates of political parties vying for the seat in the impending December 7 polls, were given the opportunity to commit themselves to maintaining peace in the area.

Reverend Stephen Kanton, the Head Pastor of the local Church of Pentecost who is also the Chairperson of the Council in an address advised politicians to make peace and unity the regular central theme of their campaign messages.

Rev. Kanton advised the youth to reject politicians who would want to use them to foment troubles to destabilize the country and turn back its clock of development.

Mr. Christian Oppong Frimpong, the District Chief Executive (DCE), who spoke on behalf of Mr. Eric Opoku, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister who is also the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), appealed to all candidates to be decorous and avoid the use of intemperate language in their campaigns and said this would help promote peace and development in the District.

He further urged the political parties to be tolerant and accept results of elections to avoid electoral conflicts, saying such disturbances could degenerate into violent situations that could drive the people away to seek asylum in neighbouring countries.

Mr. George Yaw Boakye, standing in for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) urged the traditional and religious leaders to be bold to speak against wrong-doing in the area.

'The fight against electoral violence must be intensified, especially from the top to the bottom. Your voices must be heard. You are the ones who vote to elect us. Don't be afraid to tell us the truth,'' he said.

Mr. Bright Oppong the Convention People's Party parliamentary (CPP) aspirant also appealed to the traditional leaders to investigate to the get to the roots of the NDC and NPP clashes and admonish the two factions to avoid any such occurrences in future.

The dialogue, aimed at ensuring peace in the area attracted participants that included activists of the political parties, traditional leaders, heads of institutions and departments, as well as the general public.

