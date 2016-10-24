NCCE intensifies voter education in Kintampo

Kintampo (B/A), Oct. 24, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Kintampo North Municipality has met with People Living With Disabilities (PWDs) in Kintampo, as it intensifies its voter education drive aimed at sensitizing the electorates on the electoral processes.

Mr. Abdulai Yakubu, the Municipal Director of the NCCE told the PWDs in the maiden encounter that efforts were not only geared at a drastic reduction of the challenge of rejected ballots in the voting process, but to ensure a violent-free 2016 general elections.

He said the constituency recorded 1,349 spoilt ballots in the 2012 polls while in the last local level elections, an equally high figure of spoilt ballots was registered.

The NCCE has been holding stakeholder engagements with identifiable social, political and professional groups to achieve this.

The Director spelt out the various electoral offences and sanctions, advising that the electorate stay away from the polling stations after casting their votes adding, 'You could return only when the results were being declared'.

Mr. Ebenezer Nsowiah, the Brong-Ahafo Regional President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations advised PWDs to conduct themselves well in the society to earn respect from the public.

Mr. Nsowiah disagreed with the call for PWDs to be included in the special voters' category to ensure some level of fairness in the electoral process but suggested the public must rather be educated to recognise the importance of PWDs in the electoral process.

GNA