Domestic fires is the major cause of fire accidents - Fire Officer

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Oct. 24, GNA - Domestic fires continues to be a major challenge in fighting fires across the country, ACFO Obeng Dwamena, the Western Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, has said.

He said domestic fires accounted for almost all fire accidents recorded in the region adding that in 2014, the region recorded 44 percent fire accidents, this in 2015 reduced to 40 percent with mid-2016 recording 35 percent.

ACFO Dwamena said this at the Regional Launch of the Home Fire Safety Certification Project, held on the theme: 'Ensuring Effective Home Fire Safety Certification and Practices'

Regional Director said the Service was jointly running the project with Tiberias Limited to provide homes with fire alarms and extinguishers and also to develop a comprehensive data, assist with appropriate technologies and promote compliance in the development of infrastructure.

ACFO Dwamena said out of a total of 243 fires recorded in 2014 , home fires recorded 107 while 161 home fire accidents leading to seven deaths were recorded in 2015; and that in mid 2016, a total of 104 cases have so far been recorded.

He called for more collaborative efforts to end home fires to ensure the safety and comfort of individuals.

Dr Albert Brown Gaise, Chief Fire Officer, said no amount of relief items could curtail the pain of loss of lives and investment and entreated the public to be cautious of open fires.

He said practices such as, sleeping with combustible materials, power generators, candles and bad wiring systems are major causes of home fires.

The Chief Fire Officer said fire safety and prevention was a shared responsibility adding, 'Best Safety practice is the protection of the individual'.

GNA