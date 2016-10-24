Overcome bitter and acrimonious election campaign

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA

Effiduase (E/R), Oct 24, GNA - The political parties and their supporters have been advised to step back from bitter and acrimonious election campaign, which could undermine the unity of the nation.

The Very Reverend John Oppong Yeboah, Superintendent Minister of the Mpreaso Circuit of the Methodist Church, said it was important to put the peace, unity and stability of the society ahead of any other interest or consideration.

He was speaking at a convention held by the church in Effiduase to pray for successful conduct of the coming polls.

It was jointly organized by the Effiduase and Asokore circuits of the church.

GNA