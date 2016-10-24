AERMEC energy-saving air conditioner launched in Kumasi





From Gifty Twum-Dei, KNUST Intern, Kumasi

A two-star energy-saving air conditioner, AERMEC, manufactured by Novathem Air Condition Gmbh, Germany, has been introduced on the Ghanaian market in Kumasi, alongside a solar energy device to contribute to the fixing of the energy crisis.

Nana Akwasi Owusu, manufacturer's rep and President of the Ghanaian community in Saarland-Saarbruden, Germany, explained the characteristics and functions of AERMEC to residents at Ahinsan, in Kumasi.

According to Nana Owusu, AEREMEC, which has been rated two-star by the National Energy Commission, is the first of its kind in Africa, except South Africa, as Ghana currently uses one-star air conditioners.

Nana Owusu, who has been in Germany for the past 42 years with Novathem Air Condition Gmbh as a trained technician, indicated that AERMEC is noiseless and suitable for commercial institutions and private homes.

AERMEC is the product of a visit to Ghana previously by Professor Rudolf, a German manufacturer, who came down and assessed the energy situation.

Nana Owusu, 65, a former Chief Executive Officer of Bright Link Limited (a defunct computer training institute at Ahinsan in Kumasi), who was tutored by Prof. Rudolf in Germany, has returned to Ghana after 42 years stay in Germany to contribute his solutions to the energy crisis facing the country.

The German-trained Ghanaian technician expressed concern over the stagnant state of Ghana's development, as compared with nations like Malaysia, Singapore, Japan and Vietnam, and called on Ghanaians domiciled abroad to contribute to the development of the country, by sharing their rich experiences and training abroad.

Pix: Nana Akwasi Owusu, AERMEC Manufacturer's rep



