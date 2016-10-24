

From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi

THE STAGE is now set for the hearing of an appeal by a Kumasi businessman over a dispute on a plot of land acquired from Barima Otuo Acheampong II, Otumfuo's Kunafuohene since 2006.

It follows the filing of a statement by the Otumfuo's Kunafuohene as a witness to the plaintiff, Derrick Addo Bimpeh.

The plaintiff businessman claims that he acquired the land in dispute five years ago at Afrancho, in the Kwabre West district, from Barima Otuo Acheampong II, Otumfuo's Kunafuohene, who allocated the said plot to him



The plaintiff stated that the Lands Commission, per Mr. K. Atta-Karikari, Registrar of Lands on June 6, 2014, issued a lease dated December 13, 2013, in respect of the said plot No. 7 Block '1' -with Title No. 21830 and serial No. 265/2014.

The said Lease was jointly endorsed by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Nana Barimah Otuo Acheampong II, as the lessors, with Mr. Addo Bimpeh as lessee and witnessed by Nana Akwasi Prempeh as the Liaison Officer of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

He said the Asantehene's Lands Secretariat had also issued an acknowledgement card with Registration No. ALS/LDP2/0045 under the Lease documentation project and has since been paying the required rates in respect of the plot.

The Afigya Kwabre district Assembly since February 7, 2013, has also duly issued a building permit No. F/BI/12/416 for the purposes of developing the said plot into a two storey commercial building, following an approval by the district Building Inspector.

The permit also comes after the payment of GHc555 as fees including registration of plot, development fund and sanitation fees.

The plaintiff, however, states that in spite of the title deed, Madam Ama Konadu (sister of Nana Otuo Acheampong's mother, Nana Ama Serwaa) had sold out the same plot of land to one Solomon Ibrahim.

He also complained that even though the matter was referred to Nana Akwasi Prempeh, the Liaison Officer of the Kumasi Traditional Council, who also doubles as the Manhyiahene, Madam Konadu is bent on taking the said plot from him. (pix;Plot of Land in Kumasi)

But Nana Otuo Acheampong, one of three witnesses to file a statement since August 5, 2016, on behalf of the plaintiff, has collaborated the plaintiff's claim of ownership of the said plot No. 7 Block '1', currently in dispute.

According to the witness, he sold the said plot of land, No. 7 Block 'I which is now Plot No 1, Block 'L' after it had been rezoned by the Lands Commission.

He stated that the plaintiff is the bona fide owner of Plot No. 1, Block 'L' also known as Plot No 7. Block 'I' and that neither the defendant nor any family member can sell the same plot as the defendant purports to do.

Nana Otuo Acheampong also stated that two years after selling the said land, Nana Ama Konadu accused him of selling family land without the consent of the family and arraigned him before an 11-Member Committee at the Asantehene's Palace, which unanimously gave a verdict in his favour, on January 21, 2014.

He also indicated that the claim by Nana Ama Konadu that, she is the Obaapanin of Afrancho is untrue, because there is no Obaapanin in the area .

(pix: Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,)

A second witness, Akwasi Nkrumah of Afrancho, in his statement testified that he introduced the plaintiff to Nana Kunfuohene, who sold the plot after GHc40,000 and drinks had been paid.

Yet another witness, Nana Nanabanyin Ninsin-Imbeah II also testified in his capacity as a former Regional Surveyor of the Ghana Highway Authority, who was the in charge of the Road Reservation management Committee of GHA.

He said he made recommendation to the then Regional Director of GHA after the plaintiff had applied for a portion of a road reservation which shared a common boundary with his plot for which a lease was being prepared at the time.

The retired GHA surveyor indicated that the plaintiff was asked to provide a statutory declaration that he would not litigate with the GHA for compensation when the GHA expressed desire to reclaim the road reservation for possible road expansion in the future.

He said the plaintiff obliged and provided the statutory declaration besides payments to that effect, after which permit was duly given by the GHA.

At a sitting last Thursday, the court presided over by His Lordship Justice Nicholas M.C. Abodakpi expressed dismay on learning that development of the land in dispute was on going while the matter was pending before the court, even though the defendant had not made any counter claims to that of the witnesses.

On July 30, 2015, the court dismissed a motion by the plaintiff for interlocutory injunction with the explanation that the defendant could not be restrained because she has had valid title to the plot since 1993.

The defendant had opposed the plaintiff's application saying the disputed plot is Plot 10 Block L and not Plot 7 Block L, the subject of the application for the injunction.

The court upheld the claim by the defendant that the plaintiff did not have a valid title to the plot and that plaintiff had trespassed against the fact that he had not established he had a right that had been interfered with unlawfully or threatened with unjustifiable interference.



