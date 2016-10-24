Media must be analytical, critical in reportage -Peace Council



(Pix:Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of National Peace Council)

From Ernest Best Anane, Kumasi

THE PEACE Council has tasked the media to be analytical and critical in their reportage, especially on issues concerning the upcoming General elections.

Rev. Fr. Gyasi Adjei, representing the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference on the National Peace Council and a lecturer at St. Gregory Seminary at Parkoso, made the call at a media sensitization programme, organized by the Peace Council.

He observed that journalists must be peace givers by bringing and sharing love and infuse sanity on the airwaves.

According to him, peace without justice is bad and without God’s right there cannot be human rights.

He expressed worry about the attitude of Ghanaians, who do not want to accord fellow Ghanaian citizens with hospitality, but tend to be nice to foreigners.

The catholic priest entreated the media to always maintain the ethics of their profession in line with their duty, irrespective of their political dispensation, by reporting what is accurate to enable the electorate to make informed choices.

Rev. Fr. Gyasi Adjei said the media practitioner should always remain non-partisan and give out accurate information, as the core mandate of a professional journalist towards contributing to nation building.

He reminded journalists that in an election year, it would be proper that the media is circumspect with the information it brings out, in order to avoid election violence before, during and after the December 7 polls.



