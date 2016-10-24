3 districts receive US$240,000 grant from Japan

By Bernice Bessey.

Japan, in its bid to provide essential security to support deprived communities in the country, has granted an amount of US$240,000 to three different districts.

The districts that benefited donation, titled Japan Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) scheme, are Zabzugu District, Northern Region, which had US$81,200, Kpone-Katamanso, Greater Accra Region received US$80,800, and Mfantseman Municipality, Central Region, US$77,200.

The GGHSP scheme is supporting the Zabzugu District to construct a Children's Ward at the District Hospital; the Kpone-Katamanso District to undertake culvert and drain works at Kpone-Bethlehem, and Mfantseman Municipality to construct a CHPS compound at Asafora.

Handing over the donations to representatives of the beneficiary districts was the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Kaoru Yoshimura, recently in Accra.

According to the Ambassador, since the introduction of the GGHSP scheme in Ghana in 1989, it had supported basic needs in the areas of health, education, agriculture, public welfare, basic infrastructure, capacity building, and empowerment.

He thanked the assemblies and other development bodies for their initiative, contribution and preparation to embark on the various projects.

“I am confident that the hard work invested into this venture will go a long way to improve the standard of health delivery and accessible roads in these respective communities and environs, and also benefit generations to come,” he stated.

Receiving the donation on behalf the people of Zabzugu, Mr. Shei Fuseini, District Director of Health, said the assembly applied for the grant to promote the health of children in the district, and thanked the Japanese people for the kind gesture.

Alhaji E. A. Tetteh, Chief Executive Officer, Kpone Katamanso District, said the Bethlehem community gets flooded whenever it rains, due to two major culverts in the area being in bad condition, which cannot support the volume of water that flows through them.

He added that the poor condition of the culverts had also affected the community's road network, saying, “Residents in the area are compelled by the deplorable roads and blocked drains to stay indoors throughout the rainy period, making them unproductive.”

Signing for the grant on behalf of the Mfanteman-Asafora people was the Country Director of The Hunger Project, Samuel Afrane, who said the construction the CHPS compound will benefit approximately 5,000 people in 13 surrounding communities.

He said the CHPS compound is purposed to improve healthcare delivery, especially in maternal and postnatal care.