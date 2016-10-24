Tell Mahama I won't stop begging for votes - Akufo-Addo.

The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a swipe at President Mahama for asking him [Nana Akufo-Addo] to stop begging Ghanaians for votes.

The three-time presidential hopeful emphasized that he won't stop begging for votes because he needs the votes to effect the change that they need.

Nana Akufo-Addo was speaking at a rally at Vakpo in the North Dayi constituency as part of his five-day of the Volta region.

"President Mahama says that I should stop begging the people of Ghana to put me in office, I want him to listen to me today here in Vakpo, I am not going to stop today, am not going to stop tomorrow and I won't stop forever."

Nana Akufo-Addo who was overwhelmed with the crowd that greeted him at rallies in Peki, Have and Vakpo indicated that "they say people of the Volta region really need and I can see for myself that you really change."

He also outlined the resurrection of the National Health Insurance Scheme, the revamping of the Ghanaian economy and the creation of jobs as some of the program the NPP would implement to help salvage Ghanaians from the current economic hardship.

"All our policies are designed to create jobs for Ghanaians that is why we call our manifesto Agenda for jobs"

"I want you to look carefully as it says to you these and more bigger policies that God gives me the opportunity and I win the December elections, this is the policies I will work with," he said.

"2008 I almost made it, 2012 I also almost made it, this is my third attempt at becoming the President of the Republic of Ghana, I want the support of the people of Vakpo and North Dayi to help me get up there."

Speaking on behalf of Vakpo Chiefs, Togbe Gbogbolulu endorsed the NPP one district, one factory policy and asked for one to be allocated in his traditional area.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Fred Quame Asare |Joy News.