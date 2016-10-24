John Kudalor Hostel commissioned in Kumasi

From Ernest Best Anane.

A police transit residential accommodation has been commissioned at the Oforikrom police barracks, with the assurance that the administration will not discriminate or act in partisanship, in order not to undermine its credibility in the performance of its duties, as mandated by the Constitution.

The edifice is named after the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) – John Kudalor Hostel – as one of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, including