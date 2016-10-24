Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 24 October 2016 18:41 CET

John Kudalor Hostel commissioned in Kumasi

By Ghanaian Chronicle

From Ernest Best Anane.
A police transit residential accommodation has been commissioned at the Oforikrom police barracks, with the assurance that the administration will not discriminate or act in partisanship, in order not to undermine its credibility in the performance of its duties, as mandated by the Constitution.

The edifice is named after the current Inspector General of Police (IGP) – John Kudalor Hostel – as one of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects, including

General News

Big risk takers make the most money.
By: Richard K Wallace
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img