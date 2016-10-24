The Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo Addo has asked the people of the Volta Region to consider voting for the NPP in this year’s general elections rather than the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) because it is the only party that can develop Ghana.

According to him, the NPP remains the country's best bet in terms of a government that will ensure development.

Speaking to residents at Asikuma in the Volta Region earlier today, he said the Mahama-led administration has been a disappointment.

He said, although the NPP's fortunes in the Volta Region is weak, Mahama's poor leadership calls for a new government, the NPP administration to lead the country to a path of economic growth and prosperity.

“The fortunes of the New Patriotic Party has always been very weak but we are hoping that we are going to a significant change. All through Ghana there is a strong wind blowing for change in government this year because of the disappointment the Ghanaian people have had in the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama,” he said.

“Our social security system, our health system, our education system are all in crisis under his [Mahama] leadership and we are trying to persuade the Ghanaian people that is possible to move away from these difficulties to a better era of prosperity and progress.”

He said his party has the solution to all the problems facing Ghanaians is to effectively manage the economy, create jobs in industry and agriculture and develop the country's social infrastructure.

Nana Addo is spending five days in the Region and is expected to visit a total of 15 constituencies including South Dayi, Kpando, Krachi East, Nkwanta North, Hohoe, Ho Central and North Tongu.

This is the second time the NPP flagbearer is touring the Region ahead of the December polls.

and hopes the party will at least win 3 seats in parliament and 30% of the popular vote.

‘NPP targets more votes in Volta with operation 3-30’

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to win at least thirty percent of votes for their presidential candidate and capture three parliamentary seats in the Volta region.

According to the party, it is working hard to achieve the target although it ambitious.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, the Regional Chairman of the Party, John Peter Amewu said “as a party, we have a very good agenda for the region.

We are aiming at 3 [parliamentary] seats and a minimum of 30 per cent popular presidential votes and that is what we are calling agenda 3-30. It is doable and we are working towards that.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana