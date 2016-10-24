Women group to help mediate elections violence

The Women Situation Room (WSR) says eminent women in Africa will assemble in Ghana between December 4th - 10th to help mediate elections-related violence.

The groups say they intend to calm tension which they believe may characterise this year elections.

According to the National Coordinator for WSR, Adwoa Bame, eminent women have the power to calm tension and promote peace in every sphere of life.

She said the Women Situation Room will create what she described as the Physical Situation Room in Accra, which will take reports on electoral violence from across the constituencies and connect with leaders of the various political parties to call their supported who may be causing a riot to order.

Bame said the physical situation room will consist of 15 eminent personalities from Ghana and Africa and will be tasked to calm tension before, during and after this year elections.

She disclosed this to Joy News when the WSR organised a day training workshop on Gender and elections reporting for selected journalists in Ghana.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com