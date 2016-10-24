Income levels should influence fixing of utilities tariffs - MDU

Accra, Oct. 24, GNA - Government and its Regulatory Agencies must take into serious consideration the low levels of incomes in the country whenever they are fixing tariffs of utilities, Maritime And Dockworkers' Union (MDU) has demanded.

This was contained in a resolution passed at the 12th Quadrennial Delegates' Conference of MDU held in Winneba from June 16 to June 18 and ne 2016 and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The conference urged government to abrogate the concessionaire arrangement in the electricity sector being implemented by Millennium Development Authority because it was not in the interest of Ghana

It advised Government to invest adequate capital in the Volta Lake Transport Company and ensure that it was well managed, adding that adequate measures should be instituted to curb the frequent accidents on the Lake.

The Government should also establish institutions to train the youth to equip them with the requisite skills that would enable them to secure employment in the oil and gas sector, adding that measures should be taken to curb corruption in the sector.

The resolution said the Executive should enact strong laws to regulate the activities of micro-finance companies to put an end to the loss of savings of customers.

The Labour Act 651 0f 2008 should be reviewed and strengthened to offer protection of the rights of casual and contract workers, especially maritime employees, adding that overtime tax exemption for them should be re-introduced.

Government should work with MDU to reintegrate the about 500 workers of Destination Inspection Companies, who lost their jobs with the introduction of the new National Single Window System.

The resolution urged the Government to tackle the annual flooding in Accra and other parts of the country.

GNA