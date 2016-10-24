Political parties in Yendi trained on electoral violence

Yendi (N/R) Oct. 24, GNA - In order to promote peaceful elections the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has organised a day's programme on early warning signs and response mechanisms towards peaceful elections in the Yendi Municipality in the Northern Region.

It was sponsored by the Regional Advisory Information and Network Systems (RAINS), an NGO for 40 members of the Municipal Interparty Dialogue Committee.

The parties include the National Democratic Congress, New Patriotic Party, Conventions People Party, Peoples National Congress and Progressive Peoples Party, the Municipal Police Command, Electoral Commission and the Media.

Others are the Municipal Assembly, Traditional Authorities and Christian and Muslim Organisations.

Some of the topics treated include mapping-out of locations of violence and preventive and management strategies, the role of Interparty Dialogue Committee in preventing electoral conflicts, understanding the electoral process in Ghana, early warning signs, response mechanisms and data collection template on early warning and response.

The Municipal Director of NCCE, Alhaji Sulemana Iddi Alhassan said apart from training of the Interparty Dialogue Committee his outfit would also organise floats, fun games, fun fairs, peace marches and enacting drama to convey message of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Alhaji Sulemana asked the participants to report cases of breach of rules and regulations relating to the conduct of the election and the maintenance of the public order.

He advised them to monitor the behaviour of the electorate and supporters of political parties as they were often used by to commit electoral offences.

Alhaji Sulemana said some of the key violations they should monitor should include declaration of results by political parties and their members, defacing of posters, use of provocative and abusive language and rigging of elections.

Madam Wedadu Sayibu Programme Manager of RAINS stated that the overall goal of the project was to promote peaceful and credible elections on December 7 through enhance civic engagement.

Madam Wedadu said it was also aimed at strengthening the capacity of women and youth groups to support peaceful and credible election in Tamale Central, Yendi, Bimbilla and Bunkpurugu/Yunyoo constituencies deemed as some of the flash points in the Region.

She called on the committee members to ensure that they organise meetings of key stakeholders of elections to improve coordination and cooperation for managing peaceful elections in December.

