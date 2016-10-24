The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah has appealed to residents of Atwedie and Obengkrom in the Asutifi North District of the Brong Ahafo Region to vote massively to retain President John Dramani Mahama for another four year mandate to enable him execute more developmental projects for Ghanaians.

He noted communities in the catchment area cannot be described as a village because what people in Accra are using electricity for can be done in their communities today with electricity.

The Chief of Staff made this disclosure at a symbolic commissioning of electricity project in Atwedie and Obengkrom as part of five of his campaign tour of the region. Other communities benefitting from the project include Kensere, Kojokrom, Akosa, Donkorkrom, Adjeikrom and Kwahu No.2 among others.

He said the benefit of the project was immense and a driver of development and appealed to the communities to take good care of the facilities to ensure they derive its maximum benefits.

“When we have electricity in a town, it brings about a lot of development because it powers a lot of machines such as hairdressing machines and grinding machines for development” he emphasized.

He assured chiefs and people of the communities that government will shared the national cake fairly for benefit all and tasked them to vote for the District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Eric Addae who is also the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the area for the much needed transformation for the area.

A local governance expert and a member of the NDC, Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi said development was a gradual process and now that the communities were benefiting from electricity projects, government can only fix their roads if they renew the mandate of the NDC.

He said the development of the country was the priority of the government as captured in their manifesto and appealed to the youth to use the facilicity to improve upon their educational standard.

The Adomtenhene of Kenyasi No.2 Nana Kotor Abrokwaa in his welcome address, commended government for the project and appealed for its extension to cover more communities in his jurisdiction.

He appealed to government for nurses’ quarters, a generator set and construction of roads in the communities.

For his part, the Kyidomhene of Kenyasi No.1, Nana Kofi Mintah Gyeabour commended government for the ongoing construction of the Kenyasi-Hwidiem road.

“Governments have come and gone but this is the first time we are getting electricity in these communities, we thank John Dramani Mahama and the DCE Hon. Eric Addae”, he said.

Present at the ceremony were, the Regional Minister, Hon. Eric Opoko (MP), Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, Ambassador to Algeria and Former Regional Minister, Nyamekye Marfo, deputy Minister of Communications, Ato Sarpong, Presidential Staffers, District Chief Executives and Party Officials from the region and constituencies.

The Chief of Staff is expected to official launch the national Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign of the constituency later in the evening.