The Progressive People's Party has accused government of deliberately using the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) to frustrate its flagbearer, Papa Kwesi Nduom ahead of this year's elections.

According to the party, EOCO is conducting a witch-hunt against its flagbearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom and the party because their participation in this 2016 election is the threat to government.

EOCO in a letter dated October 21, 2016 and signed by the Executive Director of EOCO, Justice Tsar gave the flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom and Hassan Ayariga of the All People's Congress (APC), up to Wednesday, October 26, to explain how they funded aspects of their political campaigns.

In reaction to the letter Kofi Asamoah Siaw, Policy Advisor of the PPP, in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday [October 24] said “because of the votes Ghanaians will give us is a threat to some group of people and it will create some kind of destabilizing force among their party, they are doing everything under the sun to make sure that we don't participate. With all due respect, it is the biggest joke of the century.”

He expressed shock at why EOCO will invite the party's aspirant over the source of funding for the party's campaign when they have been transparent and subjected themselves to all the provisions in the electoral laws.

“We in the PPP have been at the forefront of the application of the political parties' law and government or parties in power don't shamelessly use our monies to fund their campaign as today, President Mahama is doing,” he said.

Kofi Asamoah Siaw added that “We don't have a problem with transparency or declaring sources of campaign funds and so on. What EOCO is doing is a deliberate attempt to harass us… and we thought that the Electoral Commission and police is going to end the matter, EOCO has joined the utilization of state institutions as political weapons.”

‘EOCO demands answers from Nduom, Ayariga’

The Economic and Organized Crime Office want to interrogate the presidential aspirant of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga over his claim that he had expended over $6 million dollars to procure vehicles, among other things for his campaign.

Dr Nduom of the PPP on the other hand is expected to explain to EOCO the source of the over GHc1.7 million he used to pay for his and that of the party’s parliamentary candidates at the Electoral Commission (EC).

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana