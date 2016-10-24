The Ghana Water Company Limited (GCWL) has said it has enough treated water for residents of the Adentan municipality and surrounding areas.

This follows complaints by some residents in the municipality about difficulties in accessing potable water.

But speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, Head of Corporate Communications at the Ghana Water Company, Stanley Martey said those making the complaints are not on the company’s main lines.

President John Mahama in 2014 turned on the valves of the Kpong Water Supply Expansion project to extend water to parts of Accra including Adenta, Ashongman, Nii Boi Town, Ashaley Botwe, East Legon, Haatso, Dodowa and Dome.

Water plant being underutilized

The facility was supposed to provide about 40 million gallons of water a day but Mr. Martey lamented that the plant is being underutilized due to wastage in the system.

“I speak with you; the new plant that was commissioned by his Excellency is being underutilized. So it means that we still have more water in the system and we can't just pump the water into the system for it to go waste. So the best thing is to get the people connected then we can utilize the treatment plant to its fullest capacity. So we are doing a lot of work and people must appreciate and partner us so we could serve them better.”

Head of Corporate Communications at the Ghana Water Company, Stanley Martey

He also urged residents of Adentan and surrounding areas who have not yet connected to visit their office at Ogbojo “go through the process and you would be connected for you to become a legal customer. Then you can have water and the bill.”

“There are some areas beyond Ashaley Botwe where we do not have main extensions at all. It means our pipelines are not there. What we are doing is to mobilize the people in those areas, put them together and then get them connected. We want them to be part of the process so that illegal connection of taps would seize,” he added.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin