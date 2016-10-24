Ace international investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has hinted that in the next three years he will unmask.

He said the plan is for a more “determined and effective journalist”, who desires to go into investigative journalism, to take over from him.

“I encourage my colleague journalists to go a step further, take up the challenge, go into investigative journalism to try and save our country, our continent and our world”, Anas said.

“Very soon, I hope to take off my veil, uncover my face, and give the veil to another journalist to take it from where I will leave off,” Anas said at the maiden edition of the “TPF National Media Festival 2016” in Kumasi Saturday.

Organized by media non-governmental, non-profit making organization, The Press Foundation, TPF, the event which brought together hundreds of participants including journalists, media practioners, Public Relations experts, students, corporate Ghana, politicians, security personnel, among others, was under the theme: “Election 2016: The Role of the Journalist”.

Anas indicated the event was dear to his heart hence his decision to sacrifice other equally important programmes to come to Kumasi.

“I should have been in London with the team today, but the subject and purpose of this memorable event meant a lot to me. I therefore cancelled that engagement to be here with you tonight.

“The timing, occasion and purpose of this event mean a lot to me. Especially, this election season, and so I am excited to be here to contribute my quota”.

He called on the media to go the extra mile to cause change for “our world through the eye of journalism”.

The Press Foundation, instituted an awards scheme in honor of Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The “Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative Journalist of the year Award” will be held every year to recognize and award investigative journalists in Ghana and beyond. It will form the apex award at the “TPF Journalists Dinner Awards”.

Joy FM investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni won the “Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative Journalist” award for his contributions to investigative journalism in Ghana.

Samson Lardy Anyenini, Shamima Muslim and Anas Aremeyaw Anas were all awarded for their various contributions to the growth of Journalism in Ghana.

The Executive Director of TPF, Mr. Listowell Yesu Bukarson, charged journalists to go beyond the so-called “ethics of journalism” to bring the news to society.

He indicated that, “journalism without results, is not worth practicing”.

“It’s about impeccable evidence and so the journalist needs to reach his source of news to get first hand and core evidence in their practice.