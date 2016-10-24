N/R: Chief Summons NPP Executive Over Facebook Comment

At least five persons including an NPP executive in the Walewale constituency have been summoned by the Chief of Wungu for making "untrue statements" on Facebook against the Northern regional minister and NDC parliamentary nominee, Abubakari Abdallah.

The individuals including Shamsudeen Iddrisu, the NPP youth secretary for the Walewale constituency, are currently under investigations over claims that the minister instigated the transfer of a health director from the district.

Dr. Abdulai Abubakari was transferred from Walewale to far away Tatale district a week after he addressed journalists while receiving an ambulance from the NPP Member of Parliament for the area.

Reports indicated that the regional health directorate transferred Dr. Abdulai because he "played politics" during the donation ceremony.

However, Mr Iddrisu and the others went on the social media platform to slam the NDC parliamentary candidate and blamed him for being behind the move.

According to them, the minister, for political expediency, engineered the transfer of the doctor and brought in one Emmanuel Ewuntomah, a disease control officer from Bole.

The minister dragged the matter to the Wungu-naaba palace to compel his accusers to withdraw the statements and render an apology.

He also prayed the chief to serve them a gag order restraining them from commenting further about him.

The chief is probing the matter but the NPP secretary said he would not apologize for the comments.

He told Starr News the minister is desperate for power hence the plans to intimidate people exposing him.

The minister was unable to return phone calls and messages for his reaction on the matter.