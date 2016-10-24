Say Hello To Dubai With A Special Fare Offer From Emirates

ACCRA, 24 OCTOBER, 2016 – Emirates, voted the World’s Best Airline in the 2016 Skytrax World Airline Awards, is offering Ghanaian customers return airfares of up to 50 percent off for a limited time period to Dubai, one of the world’s most iconic cities.

This special offer, which is available for both Economy Class and Business Class travel, must be purchased between 24 October and 5 November 2016, with travel completed between 24 October 2016 and 31 May 2017. These special fares are only available to passengers travelling in a pairs or a maximum group of 8.

Known as a city of contrasts, from futuristic architecture to vibrant traditional culture and diversity, Dubai is a place that caters to all types of travellers. The city offers everything a visitor could want, from shopping at some of the largest malls in the region to dining options which will spoil anyone for choice, a trip to Dubai is a must for families, friends and individuals.

The city also offers visitors several new and exciting experiences, such as the recently-opened IMG Worlds of Adventure, the world’s largest indoor themed entertainment destination, and the soon-to-be-opened Dubai Parks and Resorts, which will offer a range of attractions and experiences. Other attractions in the city include the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, traditional souks and the clear water beaches of the Arabian Gulf.

A wide range of accommodation to suit all budgets are available throughout the city.

To book, or for more information on fares, terms and conditions, please visit www.emirates.com/gh or visit the local Emirates office or your travel agent.

On all Emirates’ flights, customers can look forward to hours of entertainment on the airline’s ice system, which offers over 2500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids’ meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport.

In addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers will also experience the world famous hospitality from Emirates’ multinational cabin crew while enjoying chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary wines and beverages.

EK 788 departs Accra daily at 1750hrs and arrives at Dubai International Airport at 0550hrs. The return flight, EK787, leaves Dubai at 0730hrs and arrives in Accra at 1135hrs.