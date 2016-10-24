Bugri Naabu remains defiant on macho men comment

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s outspoken Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu has remained defiant over his comment that the party would engage macho men to police the ballots on December 7.

He was reported to have made the comment at the campaign launch of the party's Savelugu Parliamentary candidate, Mohammed Abdul Samed-Gunu.

The Northern Regional Police Command invited him for interrogation and he could not readily honour the invitation.

This is because he has been busily campaigning with the NPP vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

Daniel Bugri Naabu led by the party's legal team finally met the police and he was asked to write his statement.

The defiant NPP regional Chairman was subsequently granted self recognizance bail.

He later told party supporters in Tamale central at the party's Parliamentary candidate, Dr. Barhama Ibrahim Anyass meet the press that he repeated the same comment in his statement as that of fact.

“At our campaign launch in Savelugu I issued a statement to the party people which the police felt was improper and I went further to repeat the same comment in my statement and I was asked to bail myself and go home.”

He assured the gathering of a resounding victory on December 7 and called for party unity.

“Insha Allah the power will be in our hands soon. The support is going up and we need to unite now and power will be in our hands soon,” Bugri Naabu prayed.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana