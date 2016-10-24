Focus On Africa - South Sudan special

The BBC World Service’s flagship radio programme for Africa, Focus on A﻿fricawill this week be bringing the latest news on South Sudan. They will be speaking to the key figures in unfolding events and feature local South Sudanese stories from Tues 25 Oct to Thurs 27 Oct.

Interviews will include Riek Machar, The Archbishop of the Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan - Daniel Deng, former US Envoy for South Sudan - Princeton Lyman, Head of the Delegation International Committee of the Red Cross in South Sudan - Jürg Eglin as well as many local voices including artists and refugees.

The programmes will explore if the country is on the brink of collapse and what solutions there are for South Sudan to try to recover from the current crisis.

