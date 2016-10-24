Fufuohene Cry Over Hardship

Nana Kwame Asante II, the chief of Fufuo in the Ashanti Region, has expressed gross concern over the increasing level of hardship in the country.

He bemoaned that hardship has reached the roofing levels and the trend has made life extremely unbearable for the populace.

Nana Asante II stressed the need for something urgent to be done to help reduce the level of hardship and poverty that has gripped the people.

“The suffering in the country now is too much for the people to bear. In fact, this is the gospel truth and it must be told,” the traditional leader pointed out.

He was speaking when Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, paid a courtesy call on him on Thursday.

Nana Akufo-Addo who was on a four-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region was visiting the area to campaign, so he decided to pay homage to the chief.

Nana Asante II said majority of the population were facing severe economic problems, reiterating that the hardship is too much.

He said as a chief, he is not allowed to indulge in partisan politics, saying, “But as a Ghanaian, I have the right to complain if things are going bad.”

Nana Asante II lambasted politicians who fabricate blatant lies against their political opponents in order to win undeserved votes.

He admonished politicians to campaign on issues and policies and stop peddling falsehoods and lies just to win votes during polls.

Nana Asante II said Ghanaians are discerning, so they would cast their ballot for the political party that will present the best message to develop the country.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi